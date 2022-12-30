Train disruption is set to take place at the beginning of January
TRAIN strikes are set to further interrupt travel on Southern Railway at the beginning of January.
As people get ready to go back to work on the first week of January, train strikes have been confirmed to take place across the country.
Passengers who commute with Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink are being warned that there will be major disruptions in the first week of January as they will only be running a limited number of train services due to the ongoing strikes and overtime bans.
They are encouraging people to avoid travelling with them on January 3,4,6 and 7, with no trains running at all on January 5 due to the national strike by train driver members of the ASLEF union.
Angie Doll, chief operating officer at Govia Thameslink Railway which operates all four train companies, said: ‘We’re really sorry for the disruption this ongoing RMT action will cause our customers over the entire festive period, until 8 January.
‘Regrettably, due to industrial action, our train services will be extremely limited in the first week of January with no trains at all on Thursday 5 January. Please plan ahead and, if services are running, travel only if absolutely necessary.’
Over this disruption period, passengers are being warned that the trains which are running will be very busy.
Daniel Mann, director of industry operations at the Rail Delivery Group, said: ‘No one wants to see these strikes go ahead, and we can only apologise to passengers and to the many businesses who will be hit by this unnecessary and damaging disruption.’