Passengers who commute with Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink are being warned that there will be major disruptions in the first week of January as they will only be running a limited number of train services due to the ongoing strikes and overtime bans.

They are encouraging people to avoid travelling with them on January 3,4,6 and 7, with no trains running at all on January 5 due to the national strike by train driver members of the ASLEF union.

Southern Rail are one of the region's train companies who have had to deal with delay compensation claims.

Angie Doll, chief operating officer at Govia Thameslink Railway which operates all four train companies, said: ‘We’re really sorry for the disruption this ongoing RMT action will cause our customers over the entire festive period, until 8 January.

‘Regrettably, due to industrial action, our train services will be extremely limited in the first week of January with no trains at all on Thursday 5 January. Please plan ahead and, if services are running, travel only if absolutely necessary.’

