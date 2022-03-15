South Western Railways services will be disrupted between Fareham and Eastleigh – with the line blocked.

It is reported trains may be ‘cancelled, delayed or revised’, and disruption is set to last throughout the day.

A statement from South Western Railway said: ‘Due to a low speed derailment in a depot between Fareham and Eastleigh the line towards Eastleigh is blocked.

‘Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

‘Disruption is expected until the end of the day.’

As a result of the derailment, services will not call at Botley and Hedge End stations, disrupting some routes towards London and Portsmouth.

Portsmouth & Southsea railway station. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-17)

South Western Railway reports: ‘We have been informed of a low speed derailment of a freight train within a depot between Fareham and Eastleigh.

‘This means that the line towards Eastleigh is blocked and trains are unable to call at Botley and Hedge End when travelling towards London.

‘From approximately 09.30am, trains will also not call at Botley and Hedge End when travelling towards Portsmouth.

‘Trains from Fareham to Eastleigh will be diverted via Southampton Central and may not call at some other stations.

‘From approximately 09.30am, trains from Eastleigh to Fareham will be diverted via Southampton Central.’

Replacement bus services will be running hourly between Fareham and Eastleigh, in both directions, from 8.30am this morning.

South Western Railway warns journeys will ‘take longer than planned’, but tickets will be accepted on buses.

Other Portsmouth and Bognor Regis services also face disruption.

Southern Rail trains will be unable to stop at Littlehampton.

A statement from Southern Rail said: ‘Services remain unable to run between Littlehampton and Ford/Barnham in either direction due to a points failure.

‘This will be in place until the end of the day.

‘Services that would usually run between Portsmouth and Littlehampton will run between Portsmouth and Barnham only.

‘Shuttle trains that would usually run between Littlehampton and Bognor Regis will run between Barnham and Bognor Regis only.’

