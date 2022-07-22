Portsmouth school to close two roads to parents in September as part of school streets trial

King’s Academies Northern Parade has been accepted into Portsmouth City Council’s school streets scheme, with a seven week trial commencing mid-September.

School streets prevent parents from parking in certain roads at the start and end of the school day, in a bid to make these roads safer for children.

King's Academies Northern Parade school is joining the school streets programme, to make roads safer for pupils. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Kipling Road and Doyle Avenue in Hilsea will therefore be closed off to parents when the trial begins, with the council using a temporary traffic regulation order.

In a letter sent out to nearby residents, headteacher Warren Beadell said: ‘King’s Academies Northern Parade’s request to join Portsmouth City Council’s school streets has been successful, and we will be trialling the scheme for at least seven weeks from mid-September.

‘This is an exciting opportunity that I believe will reduce traffic and congestion on Kipling Road and Doyle Avenue, making it safer for pupils, reducing vehicle noise and making the air we all breathe cleaner.

‘I hope our school street will result in a safer, healthier and more pleasant environment for everyone in our local community.’

It is hoped that this change, already implemented by schools across Portsmouth, will encourage more families to walk and cycle to school.

While the school streets scheme is active, access will still be available for residents, business owners, school transport, blue badge holders, carers and emergency services.

Families with specific requirements may also have arrangements pre-agreed with the headteacher.