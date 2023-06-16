News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth to Hayling Island: Is it quicker to travel by car or ferry?

At a first glance, it’s barely even a contest.
By David George
Published 16th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

When you get to Ferry Road in Eastney, Portsmouth, the ferry port on Hayling Island is practically a stone’s throw away. It’s a narrow gap in Langstone Harbour and the ferry runs all day long, come rain or shine.

Nevertheless, myself and Habibur Rahman decided to have a race to the other side – him travelling by ferry, and me going by car, up Eastern Road towards the A27, then along to the Havant roundabout before rocketing down through Hayling Island.

David George stood alongside his car on the Eastney end of the Haying Island ferry. Picture: Habibur RahmanDavid George stood alongside his car on the Eastney end of the Haying Island ferry. Picture: Habibur Rahman
What transpired actually ended up as a close-run thing, and the end result in the video above might surprise you.

