When you get to Ferry Road in Eastney, Portsmouth, the ferry port on Hayling Island is practically a stone’s throw away. It’s a narrow gap in Langstone Harbour and the ferry runs all day long, come rain or shine.

Nevertheless, myself and Habibur Rahman decided to have a race to the other side – him travelling by ferry, and me going by car, up Eastern Road towards the A27, then along to the Havant roundabout before rocketing down through Hayling Island.

David George stood alongside his car on the Eastney end of the Haying Island ferry. Picture: Habibur Rahman

