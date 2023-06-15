The Isle of Wight Festival, held this at year at Seaclose Park in Newport, begins this evening with performances from the likes of Pulp, Robbie Williams and George Ezra to delight fans across the weekend.

Festival goers could be seen at Southsea’s Hoverport and Portsmouth Harbour’s Wightlink Ferry Terminal this afternoon in an array of colourful outfits and some carrying camping equipment.

Left: Passengers queuing for the hovercraft in Southsea. Right: Ferry passengers arriving in Ryde.

Phil Delaney, Wightlink’s commercial director said: ‘We’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to our Portsmouth ports for this year’s Isle of Wight Festival. We’re proud to support emerging musicians from the city in the lead up to the event and bring a smile to our customers’ faces. The weather forecast is looking great for the weekend – we can’t wait to get the party started.’

Those taking the FastCat catamaran from Portsmouth Harbour to Ryde will be able to stop at the pop-up Mermaid Gin bar at Ryde Pier Head between Thursday and Sunday. Wightlink will also see the first pedestrians walk along its brand-new walkway on Ryde Pier on Thursday following recent works.

As part of the festivities, the ferry service provider is treating its customers to its own ‘mini-festival’ called ‘Wightlink Presents’. The company’s Gunwharf vehicle ferry terminal has shocased four different acts from Portsmouth throughout the day. Travellers have the chance to enjoy the sounds of Emilie Lierre, Lennon Taylor, Ollie Hutton and Lucky Penny as they wait to board.

Festival-goers queuing for the hovercraft. Firefighters from Southsea Station collected money for The Fire Fighters Charity while they waited.

At Southsea’s hoverport, local firefighters fundraised in costume for the Firefighters Charity – in partnership with Hovertravel.

Firefighters collected for The Fire Fighters Charity in partnership with Hovertravel.

Festival-goers arrive in Ryde and walk along the new Ryde Pier.