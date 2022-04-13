Portsmouth traffic: A27 reopens in Portsmouth after multi-vehicle crash caused partial closure plus latest updates from M27, M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.
The A27 has reopened following earlier closure due to a multi-vehicle crash.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 14:45
- Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth
- Heavy delays on M275 and A27
- Reports of a ‘accident’
A27 reopens after earlier crash
The A27 was partly closed eastbound following the earlier crash in Portsmouth.
It has since reopened and disruption is clearing.
AA Traffic warn that the road is ‘blocked’
On its traffic map, AA Traffic says: ‘Road blocked and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A27 both ways at A3 Southampton Road.’
AA Traffic showing heavy traffic in Portsmouth
Amid reports of a ‘huge’ accident, there are heavy delays in all directions at the junction between M275 and A27.
We will bring you all the latest.
‘Accident’ reported in Cosham
One of our readers has reported a ‘huge’ crash in Cosham - causing disruption in the area.
All bus services disrupted in Winchester
Full list of road closures in Winchester for Prince Charles visit
Prince Charles is visiting Winchester today - several weeks later than expected after he tested positive for Covid.
There are a number of road closures in place.
There are delays on the A27 - here’s why
Delays on the A32
Jackknifed lorry causing long delays in Hampshire
A27 closed in both directions
Emergency services on scene as two vehicle collision leads to closure of A27 between Titchfield and Segensworth