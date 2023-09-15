Portsmouth traffic: A27 westbound at Eastern Road in Farlington reopened following "serious" crash
Wave105Travel first reported that the Eastern Road Flyover on the A27 was shut at 6.33am this morning. The closure caused major traffic congestion on the A27, A3, A3(M), a nd in the areas of Havant, Purbrook, Waterlooville and Farlington.
Traffic was being diverted through the enter and exit slip roads. National Highways reports that the road has now been reopened, after police finished their investigation on the route.
They added that it may take some time for the delays to ease. National Highways reports: “The #A27 westbound within #A2030 is now OPEN following a serious collision that occurred this morning.
"There are residual delays of 25 minutes on the A27, and 30 minute delays on the #A3M, so please allow extra journey time if you are travelling in the area this morning.”
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for more details regarding the collision.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
A27 reopened
The A27 westbound at Eastern Road in Farlington has now been reopened.
National Highways reports: “There are residual delays of 25 minutes on the A27, and 30 minute delays on the #A3M, so please allow extra journey time if you are travelling in the area this morning.”
Map of delays
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE has published a second image of the traffic delays around the A27.
Congestion is severely impacting the A27, A3, A3(M), and areas of Havant, Waterlooville, Purbrook and Farlington.
Overnight crash
Wave105Travel reports there was a “serious” overnight crash on the A27.
They said: “A27 Eastern Road Flyover: Closed westbound following a serious RTC overnight. Traffic diverting via the exit and entry slip roads.
“Slow from the A3M.”
Police update on A27 crash
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released an update about the collision on the A27 westbound.
A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 12.35am today (Friday, September 15) to a report of a serious single vehicle collision on the A27 westbound, close to Farlington roundabout.
“Officers attended and a section of the road has been closed overnight. The road is now reopen.”
Further details of the collision are expected to be published.
Boarhunt delays
Drivers in the Boarhunt area are also facing delays heading towards the A27.
Bridgemary Delays
Traffic delays are taking place in the Bridgemary area between Gosport and Fareham.
Traffic Held
ROMANSE reports delays on the M27 due to the A27 congestion.
The traffic monitoring system reports there are 30 minute delays between the M27 at junction 11 and A27 at Eastern Road.
There are reports of traffic being temporarily held.
Increasing delays on the A27
The A27 westbound is still closed at the A2030 Eastern Road in Farlington. Motorists are now facing delays of up to 60 minutes.
ROMANSE has now published an image of the highly impacted areas.
Delays due to the A27 crash
Wave105Travel is reporting further delays:
Traffic is slow from Warblington
A3(M) is slow southbound from Waterlooville
Portsdown Hill Road westbound is slow
Havant Road in Farlington is slow westbound
Eastern Road in Portsmouth is slow northbound
Delays due to the A27 closure
Motorists are facing delays of up to 45 minutes due to the closure.
ROMANSE reports: “#A27 Westbound - remains CLOSED at A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington for accident investigation work, diversions via exit and entry slip, delays on #A3M and #A27 of approx 45 minutes.”