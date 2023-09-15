Watch more videos on Shots!

Wave105Travel first reported that the Eastern Road Flyover on the A27 was shut at 6.33am this morning. The closure caused major traffic congestion on the A27, A3, A3(M), a nd in the areas of Havant, Purbrook, Waterlooville and Farlington.

Traffic was being diverted through the enter and exit slip roads. National Highways reports that the road has now been reopened, after police finished their investigation on the route.

A map showing delays on the A27 westbound at Eastern Road and the areas around it.

They added that it may take some time for the delays to ease. National Highways reports: “The #A27 westbound within #A2030 is now OPEN following a serious collision that occurred this morning.

"There are residual delays of 25 minutes on the A27, and 30 minute delays on the #A3M, so please allow extra journey time if you are travelling in the area this morning.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for more details regarding the collision.

