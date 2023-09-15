Portsmouth traffic: A27 westbound at Eastern Road in Farlington shut due to "serious" overnight crash
Wave105Travel reports that Eastern Road Flyover on the A27 is currently shut. Diversion routes are in place for motorists, but it is slow on the surrounding routes such as the A3(M).
“A27 Eastern Road Flyover: Closed westbound following a serious RTC overnight,” Wave105Travel reports. “Traffic diverting via the exit and entry slip roads.
"Slow from the A3M.” Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports: “#A27 Westbound - is CLOSED at A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington for accident investigation work, diversions via exit and entry slip, delays on #A3M and #A27 A3023 Langstone Rbt.”
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for more details.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
Overnight crash
Wave105Travel reports there was a “serious” overnight crash on the A27.
They said: “A27 Eastern Road Flyover: Closed westbound following a serious RTC overnight. Traffic diverting via the exit and entry slip roads.
“Slow from the A3M.”
Bridgemary Delays
Traffic delays are taking place in the Bridgemary area between Gosport and Fareham.
Traffic Held
ROMANSE reports delays on the M27 due to the A27 congestion.
The traffic monitoring system reports there are 30 minute delays between the M27 at junction 11 and A27 at Eastern Road.
There are reports of traffic being temporarily held.
Increasing delays on the A27
The A27 westbound is still closed at the A2030 Eastern Road in Farlington. Motorists are now facing delays of up to 60 minutes.
ROMANSE has now published an image of the highly impacted areas.
Delays due to the A27 crash
Wave105Travel is reporting further delays:
Traffic is slow from Warblington
A3(M) is slow southbound from Waterlooville
Portsdown Hill Road westbound is slow
Havant Road in Farlington is slow westbound
Eastern Road in Portsmouth is slow northbound
Delays due to the A27 closure
Motorists are facing delays of up to 45 minutes due to the closure.
ROMANSE reports: “#A27 Westbound - remains CLOSED at A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington for accident investigation work, diversions via exit and entry slip, delays on #A3M and #A27 of approx 45 minutes.”
A27 closure
ROMANSE reports there are delays on the A3(M) and A3023 Langstone Roundabout due to the closure on the A27.
The traffic monitoring system said: “#A27 Westbound - is CLOSED at A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington for accident investigation work, diversions via exit and entry slip, delays on #A3M and #A27 A3023 Langstone Rbt #Langstone.”