Wave105Travel reports that Eastern Road Flyover on the A27 is currently shut. Diversion routes are in place for motorists, but it is slow on the surrounding routes such as the A3(M).

“A27 Eastern Road Flyover: Closed westbound following a serious RTC overnight,” Wave105Travel reports. “Traffic diverting via the exit and entry slip roads.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

"Slow from the A3M.” Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports: “#A27 Westbound - is CLOSED at A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington for accident investigation work, diversions via exit and entry slip, delays on #A3M and #A27 A3023 Langstone Rbt.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for more details.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.