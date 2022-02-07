The incident happened on the A3(M) soutbound between junctions 2 and 3.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 8.15pm yesterday.

Hampshire Constabulary said that several cars were involved and a man.

A3M, view from Horndean bridge. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A spokeswoman for the police said: ‘The man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced at the scene.

‘His next of kin have been notified. Specially trained officers are being deployed to support the family.

‘The road was closed in both directions while officers carried out their investigations at the scene and the northbound carriage was re-opened earlier this morning.

‘Officers have now completed their investigations at the scene and the Highways Agency are working to get the southbound carriageway re-opened as soon as possible but this is likely to take several hours.

Sergeant Steve Phillips, added: ‘We’re currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and are appealing for information.

‘We’ve spoken to numerous witnesses and we’re keen to speak to anyone else who was in the area around the time. Did you see anything you think could be connected to this incident?

‘I would urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact us as soon as possible on 101 quoting 44220051672.’

The A3(M) remained close southbound between J2/B2149 Horndean and J3/B2150 Waterlooville for much of the day.

It has now reopened and the traffic has cleared.

