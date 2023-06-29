Portsmouth Traffic: Car hits shop front in North End causing traffic delays - emergency services are on the scene
A car has hit a shop front in North End this morning (June 29) resulting in traffic delays.
The incident happened at around 8.30am this morning where a collision resulted in a car hitting the barriers in front of the Designsalike shop in London Road before hitting the shop front itself. Another vehicle was blocking the road resulted in delays for a short time while traffic was diverted.
Emergency services remain on the scene.