News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Portsmouth Traffic: Car hits shop front in North End causing traffic delays - emergency services are on the scene

A car has hit a shop front in North End this morning (June 29) resulting in traffic delays.
By Kelly Brown
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 09:12 BST

The incident happened at around 8.30am this morning where a collision resulted in a car hitting the barriers in front of the Designsalike shop in London Road before hitting the shop front itself. Another vehicle was blocking the road resulted in delays for a short time while traffic was diverted.

Emergency services remain on the scene.

Emergency services are on the sceneEmergency services are on the scene
Emergency services are on the scene
Related topics:TrafficPortsmouthEmergency servicesLondon Road