Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports drivers will face 15 minute delays on the A32 due to the roadworks.

The southbound route on Fareham Road will be affected.

ROMANSE reports: ‘A32 #Fareham/#Bridgemary - approximately 15-minute delays southbound on Gosport Road/Fareham Road between Elms Road and Barwell Lane due to emergency water works.’

On Tuesday, ROMANSE reported that temporary traffic lights were in place on Fareham Road, between Wych Lane and Lederle Lane, as repairs were made to the burst water main.

The appliance broke on Easter Monday.

ROMANSE reports motorists will face delays on the A32.

