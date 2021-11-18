If you are commuting this morning, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Latest traffic news

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.

We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.

There are long delays on the A32 in Gosport and Fareham this morning – with Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account warning that they have reached 35 minutes.

The incident happened on the A272 near Winchester. Picture: Google Maps

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.