Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers shut Goldsmith Avenue, in Fratton. It is believed that a man was seen from a height. ]

Multiple officers were deployed to the scene and a cordon was set up. A police spokesman said: “We were called at 1.46pm to a report of a concern for welfare for a man on Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea.

“Police are on scene and the road has been partially closed. Please avoid the area at this time while we deal with the incident.”

Major traffic delays were caused as a result of the emergency incident. Portsmouth Roads reported in the early evening: “Goldsmith Ave is now closed both ways from Fratton Bridge to Fratton Way Roundabouts - Avoid the area due to ongoing incident.

"Severe Traffic delays throughout the area and along Velder Ave, Rodney Rd and Milton Rd.”

The traffic monitoring system, run by Portsmouth City Council, said the road was reopened at 8.42pm. “Goldsmith Avenue has now reopened in both directions,” they said.

The scene at Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton, on September 14. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

The road was closed between Fratton Bridge and Fratton Way roundabouts. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted requesting the latest information on the incident.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.