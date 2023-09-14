News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: Goldsmith Avenue in Fratton reopened after concern for welfare report for man

A major road in Portsmouth has been reopened after police responded to a concern for welfare report.
By Freddie Webb
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 21:26 BST
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers shut Goldsmith Avenue, in Fratton. It is believed that a man was seen from a height. ]

Multiple officers were deployed to the scene and a cordon was set up. A police spokesman said: “We were called at 1.46pm to a report of a concern for welfare for a man on Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea.

Police are on scene and the road has been partially closed. Please avoid the area at this time while we deal with the incident.”

Major traffic delays were caused as a result of the emergency incident. Portsmouth Roads reported in the early evening: “Goldsmith Ave is now closed both ways from Fratton Bridge to Fratton Way Roundabouts - Avoid the area due to ongoing incident.

"Severe Traffic delays throughout the area and along Velder Ave, Rodney Rd and Milton Rd.”

The traffic monitoring system, run by Portsmouth City Council, said the road was reopened at 8.42pm. “Goldsmith Avenue has now reopened in both directions,” they said.

The scene at Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton, on September 14. Picture: Habibur Rahman.The scene at Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton, on September 14. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
The scene at Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton, on September 14. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
The road was closed between Fratton Bridge and Fratton Way roundabouts. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted requesting the latest information on the incident.

Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

Show new updates
15:05 BSTUpdated 15:05 BST

Police update on incident

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided an update about the incident on Goldsmith Avenue.

Officers are responding to a concern for welfare report of a man.

The spokesman said: “We were called at 1.46pm to a report of a concern for welfare for a man on Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea.

“Police are on scene and the road has been partially closed.

“Please avoid the area at this time while we deal with the incident.”

15:18 BSTUpdated 15:18 BST

The scene at Goldsmith Avenue

Two pictures from the scene at Goldsmith Avenue. It is believed that police are trying to help a man seen from a height.

14:33 BSTUpdated 15:18 BST

Police incident

People have been warned to avoid Goldsmith Avenue due to an ongoing police incident.

Portsmouth Roads reports: “Due to an on going Police incident Goldsmith Ave is currently closed both ways between Fratton Bridge Roundabout to Talbot Rd - Avoid the area.”

15:27 BST

The scene at Goldsmith Avenue

Police at the scene in Goldsmith Avenue.

15:33 BST

Crowds in Fratton

Crowds are gathering in the Goldsmith Avenue area as police continue to handle the concern for welfare report.

Picture is the area opposite Priory School.

15:36 BST

Police advice

Police are urging the crowds to disperse while they handle the situation.

Portsmouth Police reported on Twitter: “We are currently dealing with an incident in Goldsmith Avenue and the road has been partially closed.

“Please avoid the area at this time until emergency services have left the scene.”

15:48 BST

Police cordon still in place

The cordon is still in place in Goldsmith Avenue.

15:53 BST

Severe traffic delays in the Goldsmith Avenue area

Portsmouth Roads reports that motorists are facing severe traffic delays in the Goldsmith Avenue area.

They said: “Goldsmith Ave is now closed both ways from Fratton Bridge to Fratton Way Roundabouts - Avoid the area due to ongoing incident - Severe Traffic delays throughout the area and along Velder Ave, Rodney Rd and Milton Rd.”

16:24 BST

Traffic update

Due to the ongoing emergency incident, traffic congestion is being felt across the city.

Wave105Travel reports: “Major traffic problems continue in #Portsmouth due to the ongoing incident.

“Also very slow inbound on #M275 through to the works on Marketway.”

17:56 BST

Further traffic update

The police incident is continuing in Goldsmith Avenue and several parts of the city are being affected by severe traffic congestion.

Wave105Travel reports: “Goldsmith Ave #Portsmouth - Remains closed between Fratton Bridge & Fratton Way Rbts due to an incident. Severe congestion on routes into the City.

“Congestion through Copnor, Fratton, North End, Hilsea & Cosham. The southbound works on Marketway are causing queues back to M27.”

