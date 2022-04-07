Portsmouth Traffic: Lane cleared on M27 at Park Gate and delays gone after broken down vehicle blocked road
A LANE on a major has been cleared following an earlier blockage.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported the blockage on the M27 westbound, at junction 9.
A broken down vehicle caused the delays in Park Gate
ROMANSE reports:’ #M27 Westbound - Lane 1 CLEARED at J9/A27 #ParkGate after the earlier broken down vehicle, no delays.’
An earlier traffic alert was reported at 3.11pm.
ROMANSE reported: ‘#M27 Westbound - one lane BLOCKED at J9/A27 #ParkGate due to a broken down vehicle, short delays.’
