Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports delays are now easing on approach at junction 12.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - RTI CLEARED at J12/#M275, delays now easing on approach.’

An earlier crash blocked one lane on the motorway, which caused traffic to back towards the A27.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED due to RTI at J12/#M275, short delay building on approach.

‘#M27 Westbound - One lane remains BLOCKED due to RTI at J12/#M275, approximately 15 minutes delay heading back towards A27.’

Drivers are also currently facing slow traffic on the A32, between Gosport and Fareham.

M27 near Portchester. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-26)

ROMANSE reports: ‘A32 #Gosport/#Fareham - Slow northbound on Fareham Road/Gosport Road between B3334 Rowner Rd and A27/Quay St roundabout, approximately 15 minutes delay.’

