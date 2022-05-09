Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports delays are now easing on approach at junction 12.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - RTI CLEARED at J12/#M275, delays now easing on approach.’
An earlier crash blocked one lane on the motorway, which caused traffic to back towards the A27.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED due to RTI at J12/#M275, short delay building on approach.
‘#M27 Westbound - One lane remains BLOCKED due to RTI at J12/#M275, approximately 15 minutes delay heading back towards A27.’
ROMANSE reports: ‘A32 #Gosport/#Fareham - Slow northbound on Fareham Road/Gosport Road between B3334 Rowner Rd and A27/Quay St roundabout, approximately 15 minutes delay.’
