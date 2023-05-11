Portsmouth traffic: Maintenance work on Cosham footbridge to continue into the summer - when will it reopen?
Work being carried out to maintain a pedestrian footbridge is causing significant traffic problems.
Portsmouth City Council is continuing to fix the footbridge which crosses over Northern Road in Cosham. While this is taking place, motorists have found it more difficult to travel through the suburb.
The local authority has confirmed when it will reopen. A spokeswoman said: ‘The footbridge will reopen on 31 July 2023 once the planned maintenance activity is complete.
‘This includes repainting and general maintenance of the bridge.’ The council said they are putting in measures to try and minimise the affect on drivers.
‘To minimise the impact on the roads work is taking place at off peak travel times between 9am and 5pm during the day, and where required 8.30pm to 5am at night,’ the spokeswoman added. ‘Whilst it is appreciated that this work is causing some disruptions it is important we ensure bridges are well maintained for the future of our city.’