Portsmouth City Council is continuing to fix the footbridge which crosses over Northern Road in Cosham. While this is taking place, motorists have found it more difficult to travel through the suburb.

NOW READ: Gosport Millennium Bridge will be closed to pedestrians for testing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local authority has confirmed when it will reopen. A spokeswoman said: ‘The footbridge will reopen on 31 July 2023 once the planned maintenance activity is complete.

The footbridge in Northern Road, Cosham. Picture: Google Street View.

‘This includes repainting and general maintenance of the bridge.’ The council said they are putting in measures to try and minimise the affect on drivers.