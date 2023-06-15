Hampshire County Council (HCC) will be shutting part of Hill Road for carriageway resurfacing work. The roadworks will take place north of the junction with The Hillway and up to the junction with The Crossway.

These closures will happen overnight from 7pm until 6am, between July 27 and August 1. Motorists will be directed by a signed diversion route.

HCC said: Operation Resilience is Hampshire County Council’s long-term strategy to make Hampshire’s roads more resilient to the effects of extreme weather and heavy traffic. More information on the closures can be found on the HCC website.

Regular updates can also be tracked on the one.network website, which notifies motorists of road closures across Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville, and other parts of Hampshire.