News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Portsmouth traffic: Major road in Portchester faces closure for maintenance - when and for how long

A major road in Portchester will be closed for maintenance work soon.
By Freddie Webb
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read

Hampshire County Council (HCC) will be shutting part of Hill Road for carriageway resurfacing work. The roadworks will take place north of the junction with The Hillway and up to the junction with The Crossway.

These closures will happen overnight from 7pm until 6am, between July 27 and August 1. Motorists will be directed by a signed diversion route.

NOW READ: Men hunted after boat is stolen from Haslar Marina

Hill Road in Portchester will soon be closed. Picture: David Davies/PA.Hill Road in Portchester will soon be closed. Picture: David Davies/PA.
Hill Road in Portchester will soon be closed. Picture: David Davies/PA.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HCC said: Operation Resilience is Hampshire County Council’s long-term strategy to make Hampshire’s roads more resilient to the effects of extreme weather and heavy traffic. More information on the closures can be found on the HCC website.

Regular updates can also be tracked on the one.network website, which notifies motorists of road closures across Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville, and other parts of Hampshire.

Residents can contact Hampshire County Council about any road and highway maintenance issues by visiting their website.

Related topics:Hampshire County CouncilPortchesterPortsmouthResidentsMotoristsHampshire