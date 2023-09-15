Watch more videos on Shots!

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers shut Goldsmith Avenue, in Fratton, yesterday afternoon. They were joined by British Transport Police (BTP) officers at the scene.

A BTP spokeswoman said: “Police were called shortly after 2pm yesterday (September 14) following concern for the welfare of a person near Fratton Railway Station. British Transport Police officers attended alongside Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and worked to bring the person to safety.

"However, sadly, the person later died at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Multiple officers were deployed to the scene and a cordon was set up. At the time, A Hampshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 1.46pm to a report of a concern for welfare for a man on Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea.

“Police are on scene and the road has been partially closed. Please avoid the area at this time while we deal with the incident.”

Major traffic delays were caused as a result of the emergency incident. Goldsmith Avenue was shut between Fratton Bridge and the Fratton Way roundabout.

The scene at Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton, on September 14. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Portsmouth Roads, a traffic monitoring system run by Portsmouth City Council, said the road was reopened at 8.42pm.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can talk to your GP, phone 111 or text SHOUT to 85258.