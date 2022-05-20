Portsmouth traffic: Motorists facing long 25 minute delays on A272 Winchester plus latest on M27, M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 20th May 2022, 12:00 pm

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.

Latest traffic updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire

We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Drivers are being warned of 25 minute delays on A272 in Winchester.

Delays are building

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:04

  • Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth area
  • Car fire on M3 near Basingstoke
Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:04

25 minute delays

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 16:28

All lanes have now opened on M3 - but 2 miles of congestion

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 16:10

25 minute delays on M3

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 15:44

Traffic was held on M3 due to car fire

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 15:23

M3 reopens but ‘3 miles of congestion’

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 14:03

Multiple vehicles involved in the crash

AA Traffic reports: ‘Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to recovery work and earlier crash, a car, a van and a lorry involved on M3 Southbound between J2 M25 and J3 A322 (Lightwater / Bagshot). Lanes one and two (of four) have been closed again for recovery.’

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 14:02

Lanes blocked on the M3

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 10:40

A3 reopens after ‘incident’

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 09:58

Lane also blocked currently on M27

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 09:47

Delays building on A3

