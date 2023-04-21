Officers were called to the scene at junction 4 of the A3(M) at the Purbrook interchange this afternoon. One vehicle had completely overturned in the incident, which happened around midday.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 12.25pm to a report of a collision involving three cars, one of which had overturned, near junction 4 of the A3M northbound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Police confirm person died after being hit by train

‘All lanes were closed while emergency services attended. One person has suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.’ The spokesman added that the road has been fully reopened after the vehicles were moved on to the hard shoulder by emergency services.

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported on Twitter that all lanes on the road were closed due to the crash between junctions 4 and 5, causing significant delays as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wave105Travel reported that traffic was slow on the eastbound route towards Havant and there was congestion throughout the area.