Portsmouth traffic: Person suffers 'serious' injuries in three-car pile up on A3(M) northbound near Havant

Carnage was caused on a major motorway as a person was seriously injured in a three-car pile up.

By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:26 BST

Officers were called to the scene at junction 4 of the A3(M) at the Purbrook interchange this afternoon. One vehicle had completely overturned in the incident, which happened around midday.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 12.25pm to a report of a collision involving three cars, one of which had overturned, near junction 4 of the A3M northbound.

‘All lanes were closed while emergency services attended. One person has suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.’ The spokesman added that the road has been fully reopened after the vehicles were moved on to the hard shoulder by emergency services.

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported on Twitter that all lanes on the road were closed due to the crash between junctions 4 and 5, causing significant delays as a result.

Wave105Travel reported that traffic was slow on the eastbound route towards Havant and there was congestion throughout the area.

A general picture of the A3(M). Photos by Alex Shute
