Portsmouth traffic: 'Police incident' causes road closure between Shedfield and Waltham Chase plus latest traffic updates on M27, A27, A3(M) M275 and other major roads in Hampshire
A ‘police incident’ has caused Winchester Road to be shut between Shedfield and Waltham Chase.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
Latest traffic and travel updates from Portsmouth roads
Last updated: Monday, 13 December, 2021, 11:36
Here’s what police have said about the incident
A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Police were called at 9.35am this morning to reports of a minor injury collision on Winchester Road, Shedfield.
‘The collision involved two vehicles. A car had collided with a trailer. A digger had then fallen off the trailer onto the road.’
‘Police incident’ in Shedfield
90 minute delays on the M3
M27 in Fareham partially closed due to flooding
Incident has now cleared
AA Traffic calling A32 delays ‘severe’
On its traffic map, AA says: ‘Severe delays on A32 Gosport Road Northbound between B3334 Rowner Road and A27 Eastern Way. Average speed ten mph.’
Delays on the A32
