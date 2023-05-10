Works are taking place in Portsmouth, Fareham and other parts of Hampshire. Portsmouth City Council is installing traffic calming cushions on Walmer Road, Byerley Road and Renny Road in Fratton.

A diversion route will be in the place until the roadworks finish on May 12. The slip road at junction 9 of the M27 will be shut from 9pm on May 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Part of the A3(M) will be shut this week. Picture: Alex Shute

Electrical work is being carried out and the road will be reopened at 6am on May 19. Motorists can expect slight delays of under 10 minutes.

Delays will also be expected on the A3(M) at junction 2. On May 16, the slip road and a lane will be closed while work is being carried out to the barrier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad