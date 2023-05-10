News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: Road closures which motorists need to avoid in Portsmouth, Fareham and Hampshire this week

Motorists have been advised to avoid certain routes this week due to road closures.

By Freddie Webb
Published 10th May 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read

Works are taking place in Portsmouth, Fareham and other parts of Hampshire. Portsmouth City Council is installing traffic calming cushions on Walmer Road, Byerley Road and Renny Road in Fratton.

A diversion route will be in the place until the roadworks finish on May 12. The slip road at junction 9 of the M27 will be shut from 9pm on May 17.

Part of the A3(M) will be shut this week. Picture: Alex ShutePart of the A3(M) will be shut this week. Picture: Alex Shute
Part of the A3(M) will be shut this week. Picture: Alex Shute
Electrical work is being carried out and the road will be reopened at 6am on May 19. Motorists can expect slight delays of under 10 minutes.

Delays will also be expected on the A3(M) at junction 2. On May 16, the slip road and a lane will be closed while work is being carried out to the barrier.

National Highways will be carrying out the repairs on the motorways, with any diversions being clearly signposted.

