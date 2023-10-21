News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Portsmouth traffic: Roads cleared in Southsea after Just Stop Oil protestors disrupt motorists

Traffic is moving freely in Southsea again following demonstrations from environmental protestors
By Freddie Webb
Published 15th Sep 2023, 07:43 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 15:43 BST
Portsmouth City Council’s traffic monitoring account, Portsmouth Roads, reported that there was severe disruption in Angelsea Road earlier today.

The News understands that Just Stop Oil protestors carried out slow marches as part of their campaign against the use of fossil fuels. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said road closures were put in place for a short while in Landport Terrace. Hampshire Terrace and Cambridge Road.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
They added that the protests ended at 12.40pm, with no arrests being made.

Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

Information related to the railways will be circulated from Network Rail, Southern Rail, South Western Railway or Great Western Railway.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

15:31 BSTUpdated 15:31 BST

Police response to Just Stop Oil protests today

Police have confirmed that the demonstrations have now ended and traffic is moving freely.

A spokeswoman said: “We are aware of a protest that took place in Portsmouth this morning (Saturday 21 October) shortly before 11.45am.

“Officers attended to monitor the protest, prevent crime and disorder and minimise disruption.

“Road closures were put in place for a short time on Landport Terrace. Hampshire Terrace and Cambridge Road to ensure the safety of those involved and other road users.

“The protest came to an end shortly before 12.40pm and the road closures were lifted.

“No arrests were made.”

Just Stop Oil have been approached for comment.

12:38 BSTUpdated 12:38 BST

Protestors causing traffic delays

Portsmouth Roads reports that motorists are facing severe delays in Anglesea Road, Southsea.

