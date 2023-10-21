Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth City Council’s traffic monitoring account, Portsmouth Roads, reported that there was severe disruption in Angelsea Road earlier today.

The News understands that Just Stop Oil protestors carried out slow marches as part of their campaign against the use of fossil fuels. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said road closures were put in place for a short while in Landport Terrace. Hampshire Terrace and Cambridge Road.

They added that the protests ended at 12.40pm, with no arrests being made.