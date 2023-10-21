Portsmouth traffic: Roads cleared in Southsea after Just Stop Oil protestors disrupt motorists
Portsmouth City Council’s traffic monitoring account, Portsmouth Roads, reported that there was severe disruption in Angelsea Road earlier today.
The News understands that Just Stop Oil protestors carried out slow marches as part of their campaign against the use of fossil fuels. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said road closures were put in place for a short while in Landport Terrace. Hampshire Terrace and Cambridge Road.
They added that the protests ended at 12.40pm, with no arrests being made.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
Police response to Just Stop Oil protests today
Police have confirmed that the demonstrations have now ended and traffic is moving freely.
A spokeswoman said: “We are aware of a protest that took place in Portsmouth this morning (Saturday 21 October) shortly before 11.45am.
“Officers attended to monitor the protest, prevent crime and disorder and minimise disruption.
“Road closures were put in place for a short time on Landport Terrace. Hampshire Terrace and Cambridge Road to ensure the safety of those involved and other road users.
“The protest came to an end shortly before 12.40pm and the road closures were lifted.
“No arrests were made.”
Just Stop Oil have been approached for comment.
Protestors causing traffic delays
Portsmouth Roads reports that motorists are facing severe delays in Anglesea Road, Southsea.
A27 cleared
The A27 has been cleared following the earlier fire and delays are now easing.
Fire service update
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) have confirmed that the fire has been put out.
A spokesman said: “Havant and Cosham crews were alerted to a car fire on the hard shoulder of the A27 near Bedhampton at 11.31am this morning.
“One hose reel jet was used to stop the fire in the engine compartment before firefighters cleared up a small oil spillage.
“HIWFRS left the scene at midday.”
Vehicle Fire
A vehicle has burst into flames on the A27 eastbound.
ROMANSE reports: “#A27 Eastbound - One lane BLOCKED between #A3M and A3023 Langstone Rd #Havant due to a vehicle fire, delays from A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington.”
Police information about crash
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released information about the crash on the M27 this morning.
A spokesman said: “Officers came across two cars which had been involved in a collision on the M27 westbound near junction 9 at about 7.30am today.
“No injuries were reported.”
Lane cleared on M27
ROMANSE reports that the blocked lane on the M27 has been cleared.
Drivers are still facing delays in the area. ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Westbound - All lanes CLEARED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an earlier RTC, delays approx 20 minutes.”
Bursledon delays
Congestion is building in different parts of the Bursledon area.
Lane blocked on M275
One lane is also blocked on the M275 this morning due to a broken down vehicle.
M27 delays
ROMANSE reports that motorists are facing delays of up to 15 minutes following the crash.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for more details regarding the collision.