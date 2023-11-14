Portsmouth traffic: Severe delays in the Gosport and Fareham area on A27 and A32
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports there are delays across the A32 and A27. “A32 #Gosport/#Fareham - approx 35-minute delays northbound on Fareham Rd/Gosport Rd between Heritage Way/Forest Way and A27/Quay St Rbt,” ROMANSE reports.
Delays are also being reported on Wych Lane eastbound between Kent Road and A32 Fareham Road.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
A27 delays
ROMANSE reports delays in the Swaythling area of the A27 this morning.
Peel Common delays
Traffic problems have also been reported in the Peel Common area.
Further delays
ROMANSE is also reporting delays in the Wych Lane area.
Morning delays
ROMANSE reports there are delays in the Gosport and Fareham area.
