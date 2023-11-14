News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: Severe delays in the Gosport and Fareham area on A27 and A32

Commuters are contending with severe delays in the Gosport and Fareham area this morning.
By Freddie Webb
Published 7th Nov 2023, 18:13 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 08:12 GMT
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports there are delays across the A32 and A27. “A32 #Gosport/#Fareham - approx 35-minute delays northbound on Fareham Rd/Gosport Rd between Heritage Way/Forest Way and A27/Quay St Rbt,” ROMANSE reports.

Delays are also being reported on Wych Lane eastbound between Kent Road and A32 Fareham Road.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

Information related to the railways will be circulated from Network Rail, Southern Rail, South Western Railway or Great Western Railway.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

08:24 GMT

A27 delays

ROMANSE reports delays in the Swaythling area of the A27 this morning.

08:15 GMT

Peel Common delays

Traffic problems have also been reported in the Peel Common area.

08:14 GMT

Further delays

ROMANSE is also reporting delays in the Wych Lane area.

08:11 GMT

Morning delays

ROMANSE reports there are delays in the Gosport and Fareham area.

"A32 #Gosport/#Fareham - approx 35-minute delays northbound on Fareham Rd/Gosport Rd between Heritage Way/Forest Way and A27/Quay St Rbt," ROMANSE reports.

