Portsmouth traffic: 'Severe' delays on M27 between Portsmouth and Fareham plus latest on M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 2:07 pm

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

M3 is blocked due to overturned lorry

We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Motorists are being warned that there are ‘severe’ delays on the M27 between Portsmouth and Fareham.

Read More

Read More
Brawl outside Portsmouth Primark sparks police response but officers arrive too ...
Latest traffic updates.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

SEE MORE: Sammy Philpott accused of stabbing non-league footballer Stanlie Hopkins in Red Lion pub car park in Cosham goes on trial

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 14:18

  • Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth area
  • Multi-vehicle crash on M27
  • ‘Severe’ delays between Portsmouth and Fareham
Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 14:18

AA warn delays are ‘severe’

On the AA traffic map, it reads: ‘Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Average speed five mph.’

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 14:08

Multiple lanes closed due to crash

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 11:00

M3 reopens but long delays remain

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 10:31

Slip road closed due to the crash

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 10:30

Slow traffic also on M27

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 10:29

M3 closed westbound after HGV overturns

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 18:47

SWR says that ‘some lines’ are blocked due to landslip

A statement on SWR’s website reads: ‘Due to a landslip between Woking and Farnborough Main some lines towards Basingstoke are blocked. Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.’

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 18:40

There is a partial closure of M275 due to an earlier fire

Find out more about the fire in Grafton Street, Portsmouth, in our other live blog here

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 18:39

Landslip causing rail disruption in Hampshire

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 09:23

The A3057 remains partly blocked due to the crash

Next Page
Page 1 of 17
PoliceM27HavantA27Emergency services