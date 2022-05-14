Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
Motorists are being warned that there are ‘severe’ delays on the M27 between Portsmouth and Fareham.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 14:18
- Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth area
- Multi-vehicle crash on M27
- ‘Severe’ delays between Portsmouth and Fareham
AA warn delays are ‘severe’
On the AA traffic map, it reads: ‘Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Average speed five mph.’
Multiple lanes closed due to crash
M3 reopens but long delays remain
Slip road closed due to the crash
Slow traffic also on M27
M3 closed westbound after HGV overturns
SWR says that ‘some lines’ are blocked due to landslip
A statement on SWR’s website reads: ‘Due to a landslip between Woking and Farnborough Main some lines towards Basingstoke are blocked. Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.’
There is a partial closure of M275 due to an earlier fire
Find out more about the fire in Grafton Street, Portsmouth, in our other live blog here