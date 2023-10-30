Portsmouth traffic: Severe delays on M27 due to single vehicle crash in poor weather conditions
Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reports that the single vehicle collision took place between junctions 11 and 12 on the M27 westbound in Portsmouth. The force said: “Delays M27 westbound j12-11 due to single vehicle RTC.
"In current weather conditions its even more important to check tyres. Luckily only minor barrier damage and a written off vehicle.” Police said the driver was given advise on how to prevent crashes like this from happening again.
They added that a traffic offence report was written up due to the car having unsuitable and potentially dangerous tyre tread. The driver could be given a fine and three points on their licence, or be summoned to court. Police said the advice was given alongside the prosecution.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Portsmouth between midday and 6pm. Persistent showers over the weekend have left the roads slipperier than normal, increasing the likelihood of collisions.
The Environment Agency issued flood warnings Fareham, Hayling Island, Gosport, Portsmouth and Port Solent over the weekend due to rising river or tidal levels. Residents are advised not to drive or walk through flooded areas.