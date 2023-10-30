Crash causes severe delays on M27 this morning (October 30). Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reports that the single vehicle collision took place between junctions 11 and 12 on the M27 westbound in Portsmouth. The force said: “Delays M27 westbound j12-11 due to single vehicle RTC.

"In current weather conditions its even more important to check tyres. Luckily only minor barrier damage and a written off vehicle.” Police said the driver was given advise on how to prevent crashes like this from happening again.

One of the tyres of the vehicle that crashed on the M27 this morning. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

They added that a traffic offence report was written up due to the car having unsuitable and potentially dangerous tyre tread. The driver could be given a fine and three points on their licence, or be summoned to court. Police said the advice was given alongside the prosecution.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Portsmouth between midday and 6pm. Persistent showers over the weekend have left the roads slipperier than normal, increasing the likelihood of collisions.