News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

Portsmouth traffic: Severe delays on M27 due to single vehicle crash in poor weather conditions

Severe delays are being caused on a major motorway this morning following a crash.
By Freddie Webb
Published 30th Oct 2023, 07:57 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 08:20 GMT
Crash causes severe delays on M27 this morning (October 30). Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.Crash causes severe delays on M27 this morning (October 30). Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.
Crash causes severe delays on M27 this morning (October 30). Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reports that the single vehicle collision took place between junctions 11 and 12 on the M27 westbound in Portsmouth. The force said: “Delays M27 westbound j12-11 due to single vehicle RTC.

NOW READ: Flood warnings issued

"In current weather conditions its even more important to check tyres. Luckily only minor barrier damage and a written off vehicle.” Police said the driver was given advise on how to prevent crashes like this from happening again.

One of the tyres of the vehicle that crashed on the M27 this morning. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.One of the tyres of the vehicle that crashed on the M27 this morning. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.
One of the tyres of the vehicle that crashed on the M27 this morning. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added that a traffic offence report was written up due to the car having unsuitable and potentially dangerous tyre tread. The driver could be given a fine and three points on their licence, or be summoned to court. Police said the advice was given alongside the prosecution.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Portsmouth between midday and 6pm. Persistent showers over the weekend have left the roads slipperier than normal, increasing the likelihood of collisions.

The Environment Agency issued flood warnings Fareham, Hayling Island, Gosport, Portsmouth and Port Solent over the weekend due to rising river or tidal levels. Residents are advised not to drive or walk through flooded areas.

Related topics:PortsmouthPoliceM27FarehamRTCResidentsHayling Island