The southbound route from the Farlington roundabout to Anchorage Road remains closed while Southern Water continue to try and fix a burst sewer. The incident happened on December 6 and has been causing problems for motorists ever since.

Portsmouth City Council reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that works will be continuing until Sunday (December 17). Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE, run by Hampshire County Council, said there are delays of 25 minutes as a result of the roadworks.

"#A27 Westbound - approx 25-minute delays between A3023 Langstone Rbt #Langstone and #A27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea due to the southbound closure of A2030 Eastern Road,” ROMANSE reports. Wave105Travel reports that it is “slow both ways” on Eastern Road.

The roadworks started at 8pm yesterday, with Southern Water under pressure to reopen the route as soon as possible. They have apologised for any problems caused. “The timing of the works ensures it avoids clashing with heavy traffic during Pompey FC home matches and peak journey times, including the Christmas festivities.

"The work can't be completed at night, as we need to excavate a hole to gain access to the sewers. Before the road is reopened there will be a period of time without workers on site, as the surface asphalt needs time to cure. This is an important part of ensuring the road is safe to drive on. Anyone travelling in the area is being advised to plan their journey and allow extra time, as traffic congestion is likely.