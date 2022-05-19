Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
Two lanes are currently shut on the M3 due to a collision involving a ‘car, lorry and van’.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.
We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.
You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 14:03
- Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth area
- Multi-vehicle crash on M3
Multiple vehicles involved in the crash
AA Traffic reports: ‘Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to recovery work and earlier crash, a car, a van and a lorry involved on M3 Southbound between J2 M25 and J3 A322 (Lightwater / Bagshot). Lanes one and two (of four) have been closed again for recovery.’
Lanes blocked on the M3
A3 reopens after ‘incident’
Lane also blocked currently on M27
Delays building on A3
It has since cleared
Delays on the A31 - here’s why
Hampshire road closed due to crash
AA Traffic reports: ‘Road closed due to crash, a motorbike and car involved on B3054 both ways between Hundred Lane and East Boldre Road.’
Heavy traffic on M3
AA Traffic reports: ‘Heavy traffic on M3 Northbound from J14 to J10 A31 (Winchester). Travel time is around 15 minute.’
Delays are increasing on A31
AA Traffic reports: ‘Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A31 Eastbound in Hampshire. Average speed 20 mph.’