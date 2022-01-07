Portsmouth Traffic: Vehicle fire causes lane blockage on M275

A vehicle fire has blocked lane one between Junction 1 and Tipner Lane, no delays as of yet.

Information from ROMANSE states that lane 1 northbound was blocked between Junction 1, Tipner Lane, and the M27.

The vehicle fire was reported at 7.50am, with no traffic delays at the time.

The road has now been cleared, with no further delays expected.

