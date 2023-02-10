Network Rail workers will be continuing scheduled improvements to the Portsmouth Direct Upgrade from this weekend. The railway will be closed from Guildford to Petersfield from tomorrow until February 19.

Engineers will be renewing a key set of switches and crossings in Haslemere during the closure. Network Rail said this would allow trains to move from one track to another – making the line more reliable.

Engineering work on the Portsmouth line will disrupt commuters in the coming weeks. Picture: Network Rail.

The signalling system between Farncombe and Petersfield will be modernised. Initial preparatory work would allegedly allow more trains to run between Woking and Portsmouth Harbour.

Mark Killick, Network Rail’s Wessex route director, said: ‘It’s really great to see work progressing so well on the Portsmouth Direct Upgrade programme. Our teams have been working hard to try and carefully plan and fit multiple pieces of work within the same railway closure which in turn will save time and taxpayers money.

‘I’d like to thank passengers again for their patience while we carry out these upgrades and bring the signalling system up to modern standards. We hope this will be a long-term benefit and cause less disruption in the future.’

Throughout the nine day closure, rail replacement bus services will replace South Western Railway trains from Portsmouth Harbour. Southern Rail services are running, so commuters can get a train to Clapham Junction to then change to London Waterloo.

This may involve getting a train to Havant depending on the time. A longer route is to get a Great Western Railway service to Southampton Central station, to then change to London.

