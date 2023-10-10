Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British Transport Police (BTP) officers swarmed the station in Hill Road earlier this morning. The force are currently investigating the incident, after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A BTP spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Portchester Railway Station just after 5am this morning (October 10), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is now being investigated.”

Portchester Railway Station, Hill Road, Portchester. Picture: Sarah Standing (280920-4688)

Southern Rail reported that services between Havant and Southampton were cancelled. Other trains in different parts of the network were also either severely delayed or cancelled.

Replacement bus services were put in operation between Cosham, Hilsea, Portchester, Fareham, Portsmouth & Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour stations. The area has now been reopened.

Southern Rail said: “All lines have reopened and we can start running trains between Havant and Southampton Central. Some services remain cancelled so please continue to check your journey before you travel.

“If your intended train is cancelled you may need to use an alternative route.” Tickets for Southern Western Railway and Great Western Railway services are also accepted on some routes.