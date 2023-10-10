Portsmouth train travel: Man pronounced dead at Portchester station as railway reopens following incident
British Transport Police (BTP) officers swarmed the station in Hill Road earlier this morning. The force are currently investigating the incident, after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks.
A BTP spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Portchester Railway Station just after 5am this morning (October 10), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is now being investigated.”
Southern Rail reported that services between Havant and Southampton were cancelled. Other trains in different parts of the network were also either severely delayed or cancelled.
Replacement bus services were put in operation between Cosham, Hilsea, Portchester, Fareham, Portsmouth & Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour stations. The area has now been reopened.
Southern Rail said: “All lines have reopened and we can start running trains between Havant and Southampton Central. Some services remain cancelled so please continue to check your journey before you travel.
“If your intended train is cancelled you may need to use an alternative route.” Tickets for Southern Western Railway and Great Western Railway services are also accepted on some routes.
Route ropened
Southern Rail have reported that the route between Havant and Southampton Central stations have been reopened.
This is after police found a man dead at Portchester Railway Station. The British Transport Police is continuing to investigate what happened.
Southern Rail said: “All lines have reopened and we can start running trains between Havant and Southampton Central.
“Some services remain cancelled so please continue to check your journey before you travel.
“If your intended train is cancelled you may need to use an alternative route.”
Southern Rail reports that disruption on the railway is expected until 2pm today, when the line is scheduled to reopen.
Passenger tickets can be used on alternative train services.
“We’re expecting the line to reopen after 2pm,” Southern Rail said. “If this changes we will let you know.
“Please continue to check your journey before you travel as you may need to use an alternative route.
“You may use your Southern ticket on South Western Railway services between Southampton Central and London Waterloo.”
Southern Rail report that police officers are dealing with an incident between Cosham and Fareham.
Trains are being cancelled as a result.
“In case you missed our previous update - An urgent police investigation is needed following reports of an incident at a location between Cosham and Fareham,” Southern Rail reports.
“Trains are unable to travel through the affected area until this is completed.”
South Western Railway (SWR) report that the police incident happened at Portchester railway station.
“Due to police dealing with an incident at Portchester, all lines are blocked,” SWR said,
“Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until midday.”
The British Transport Police have been approached for more details.
Some replacement bus services have been issued as a result of the train cancellations.
The First Bus number 2 can be used by passengers to travel between Cosham, Hilsea and Fareham.
The FIrst Bus number 3 is available to travel between Fareham, Portchester, Cosham, Hilsea and both Portsmouth stations.
Train tickets can be used to travel on these services. More replacement bus information have been released by Southern Rail.
Southern Rail trains will be cancelled before they reach the area between Havant and Southampton Central.
“Southern services are unable to run between Havant and Southampton Central in either direction,” Southern Rail reports.
“Trains will be terminated before they get to this part of the network, diverted to Littlehampton, Bognor Regis or the Portsmouth area, or cancelled.”
Tickets are being accepted on other routes at no extra costs.
Southern Rail has created a diversion map to show the best possible way of travelling between Southampton Central and Havant.
Passengers are advised to leave a lot more extra time for their journey while the police investigate what happened.
Southern Rail said: “ You will need to leave a significant amount of extra time to travel now. We don’t have an exact estimate, as we are still investigating alternative route options.
“Please leave at least an hour longer than usual to complete your journey.”
Trains between Havant and Southampton Central are being cancelled in both directions due to a police incident.
Southern Rail reports there are severe delays on the network as a result.