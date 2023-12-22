News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth Train Travel: Passengers face cancellations due to Portsmouth and Southsea Station points failure

Passengers are facing disruption on the railway this morning in the run up to Christmas.
By Freddie Webb
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 07:22 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 08:12 GMT
Network Rail reports that there is currently a points failure at Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station. Trains to London Waterloo, Southampton Central and Brighton are all affected. There is the potential for services to be cancelled or changed at the last minute.

"A points failure at Portsmouth & Southsea means some lines are blocked,” Network Rail said on its website. “Train services running through this station may be cancelled or revised.” The government body said disruption at the station is now expected until the end of the day. Southern Rail advised customers to allow extra time for their journey to be completed.

A points failure Portsmouth and Southsea station is causing major disruption for passengers ahead of the Christmas break. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-17)A points failure Portsmouth and Southsea station is causing major disruption for passengers ahead of the Christmas break. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-17)
Tickets are being accepted on South Western Railway trains to Havant, and on Stagecoach 21 and 23 at no extra cost. Trains running between Portsmouth and Southsea and Brighton will first terminate at Fratton.

Services operating between Portsmouth and London Victoria will stop and restart at either Bognor Regis or Chichester. Passengers are also advised to keep an eye on journey planners for any updates.

