Passengers are facing disruption on the railway this morning in the run up to Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Network Rail reports that there is currently a points failure at Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station. Trains to London Waterloo, Southampton Central and Brighton are all affected. There is the potential for services to be cancelled or changed at the last minute.

NOW READ: Gosport celebrates life of Levi Kent at funeral

"A points failure at Portsmouth & Southsea means some lines are blocked,” Network Rail said on its website. “Train services running through this station may be cancelled or revised.” The government body said disruption at the station is now expected until the end of the day. Southern Rail advised customers to allow extra time for their journey to be completed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A points failure Portsmouth and Southsea station is causing major disruption for passengers ahead of the Christmas break. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-17)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are being accepted on South Western Railway trains to Havant, and on Stagecoach 21 and 23 at no extra cost. Trains running between Portsmouth and Southsea and Brighton will first terminate at Fratton.