Portsmouth Train Travel: Passengers face cancellations due to Portsmouth and Southsea Station points failure
Network Rail reports that there is currently a points failure at Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station. Trains to London Waterloo, Southampton Central and Brighton are all affected. There is the potential for services to be cancelled or changed at the last minute.
"A points failure at Portsmouth & Southsea means some lines are blocked,” Network Rail said on its website. “Train services running through this station may be cancelled or revised.” The government body said disruption at the station is now expected until the end of the day. Southern Rail advised customers to allow extra time for their journey to be completed.
Tickets are being accepted on South Western Railway trains to Havant, and on Stagecoach 21 and 23 at no extra cost. Trains running between Portsmouth and Southsea and Brighton will first terminate at Fratton.
Services operating between Portsmouth and London Victoria will stop and restart at either Bognor Regis or Chichester. Passengers are also advised to keep an eye on journey planners for any updates.