An “overwhelming” outpouring of grief was shown in Gosport as the town came together to remember 22-year-old Levi Kent.

Levi was tragically killed in the Bridgemary area on November 24, launching an ongoing police investigation. His death devastated the community, who rallied to raise money towards his funeral, and he is remembered as someone who overcame challenges in early life to become a “kind, caring, and funny man”.

The whole-day celebration of his life began with “pre-drinks” at Quay West Studio within St John’s Church in Forton, followed by a church service, a motorcycle escort to Portchester Crematorium and a “leaving party” and susbequent “after party” at the White Horse Inn.

Levi’s mum Tammy Kent said her heart was “full” thanks to the love shown by friends, family and strangers alike throughout the day. At the crematorium, Tammy shared stories about her close relationship with her son, which saw the pair go clubbing together and sometimes wear matching clothing.

Tammy told The News: “It’s a travesty and it’s heart-wrenching – especially this close to Christmas. The whole of Gosport is broken, really.

“As we were going towards the crematorium, people were taking off their hats, flying things, standing up from their seats at bus stops – it was an overwhelming outpouring of love. I am proud of everyone today who has honoured my boy.“

Levi’s final journey was made in a white Mercedez, a car which he had aspired to own one day, joined by the bikers.

People travelled from far and wide to mourn the loss. Tammy was thanked by strangers throughout the day for “raising such a kind boy” and some attendees wore t-shirts bearing pictures of his face. Trainers were also worn to reflect Levi’s dress sense.

She added: “Levi would say “love”, and there was nothing but love today. Gosport is my home and I love everyone in it. People have dropped off flowers to my house and chocolate for my kids, and local shops are collecting treats. I love him, and that was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life. Levi was nothing but love."

The loss is also mourned by Levi’s four sisters – one of whom wrote and performed a song for the service – and a brother who he is said to have idolised.Tammy said all of her children did her proud.

Levi was lovingly known as a “gentle ginger giant” who would go out of his way to help others. A previous tribute from his family said: "Levi attended most schools in Gosport as he struggled to adhere to the school rules. However, at each school, there was always a teacher ready to take him under their wing. With no exams and no self-esteem Levi lost himself for a while. More recently, Levi began and completed a building course at CETC and really started to find his way, obtaining a CSCS card and lots of new friends.

"His life was finally on the up, working hard and partying harder. Levi would talk to anyone and make new friends everywhere he went, trusting and supporting anyone in any way. We as a family are truly broken, our lives will never be complete. His witty banter, cheeky comebacks and Roly Polys will be missed more than he will ever know.”

