Network Rail reports that there is a signalling fault at Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station. The company warns that some services may be cancelled or delayed.

"A fault with the signalling system at Portsmouth & Southsea is causing disruption through this station,” Network Rail said. “Trains running to / from Portsmouth Harbour may be cancelled or revised.”

Commuters are facing major disruption on the railway this morning due to a signalling problem at Portsmouth and Southsea station. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-17)

The issue is set to affect services until midday. This includes South Western Railway trains to London Waterloo, Southern Rail services to London Victoria and Great Western Railway trains to Cardiff Central and Bristol Temple Meads.

Southern Rail said on X that commuters may need to find an alternative route, as trains will starting and terminating at Fratton Railway Station. The company advised passengers to allow at least 30 minutes extra time for their journeys.