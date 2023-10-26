Portsmouth Train Travel: Passengers to face severe disruption and possible cancellations due to signalling issues
Network Rail reports that there is a signalling fault at Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station. The company warns that some services may be cancelled or delayed.
"A fault with the signalling system at Portsmouth & Southsea is causing disruption through this station,” Network Rail said. “Trains running to / from Portsmouth Harbour may be cancelled or revised.”
The issue is set to affect services until midday. This includes South Western Railway trains to London Waterloo, Southern Rail services to London Victoria and Great Western Railway trains to Cardiff Central and Bristol Temple Meads.
Southern Rail said on X that commuters may need to find an alternative route, as trains will starting and terminating at Fratton Railway Station. The company advised passengers to allow at least 30 minutes extra time for their journeys.
More information about the issues on the railway can be found on the Network Rail website.