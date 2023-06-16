News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network

Portsmouth train travel: Trains may be 'cancelled or delayed' at Portsmouth Harbour due to signalling fault

Railway passengers are facing more misery with as trains from Portsmouth Harbour may be cancelled.
By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Jun 2023, 07:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 07:43 BST

Southern Rail (SR) and South Western Railway (SWR) are both reporting a signalling fault at the railway station this morning. Southern Rail said: ‘Due to a fault with the signalling system at Portsmouth Harbour, services running to and from this station may be cancelled or delayed.

‘Services will be subject to delays and/or alterations. Some services may terminate or restart from Portsmouth and Southsea.’ SWR estimates that services will be disrupted until mid-morning.

NOW READ: Hampshire swimming pool named one of the UK’s best 'hidden' outdoor swimming experiences

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 10am,’ they said. ‘Trains have to run at reduced speed and your journey is likely to take longer.

‘We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information.’ It is recommended that passengers check any journey planners before travelling this morning.

Updates can be found on the SWR website.

Portsmouth Harbour railway station. PICTURE: MICHAEL SCADDAN (042660-0013)Portsmouth Harbour railway station. PICTURE: MICHAEL SCADDAN (042660-0013)
Portsmouth Harbour railway station. PICTURE: MICHAEL SCADDAN (042660-0013)
Related topics:TrainsPortsmouth HarbourPortsmouthSouthern RailSouthseaHampshire