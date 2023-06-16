Southern Rail (SR) and South Western Railway (SWR) are both reporting a signalling fault at the railway station this morning. Southern Rail said: ‘Due to a fault with the signalling system at Portsmouth Harbour, services running to and from this station may be cancelled or delayed.

‘Services will be subject to delays and/or alterations. Some services may terminate or restart from Portsmouth and Southsea.’ SWR estimates that services will be disrupted until mid-morning.

‘At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 10am,’ they said. ‘Trains have to run at reduced speed and your journey is likely to take longer.

‘We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information.’ It is recommended that passengers check any journey planners before travelling this morning.