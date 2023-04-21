Gosport Borough Council has decided to shut down the machines in phases between May and September – nine out of the 37 machines across the borough will remain.

Drivers will instead be asked to use MiPermit, a mobile app, which is already in place in some council car parks.

The machines will be removed over the coming months

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of the council, admitted that it is a big change ‘for most people’ but claimed that if he could do it, anybody could.

He said: ‘Many people are already using MiPermit. You can choose the most convenient payment method for you, and there’s no need to worry about having the right change, dealing with paper tickets or struggling with faulty machines. You can even extend your stay without returning to your car.

‘I’ve paid for parking on my mobile and found it straightforward. If I can do it, anyone can! And if you do need a bit of help, you can speak to a MiPermit assistant.

‘I appreciate that for most people it’s a change. But in the current financial climate, we need to save taxpayers’ money wherever we can, and this will save council taxpayers about £30,000 per year.

‘We want to concentrate our spending on priorities such as improving the town centre, protecting public services and investing in a cleaner, greener Gosport.

‘We’re very grateful for people bearing with us.’

From May, machines in the following car parks will shut down: Coates Road, Church Path, South Street, Minnitt Road South, North Cross Street, North Loading Bay, Thorngate Way, Hardway Slipway andNo.2 Battery East.

More car parks will switch to mobile-only payments in three phases after July.

Phase one: Minnitt Road North, Mumby Road Bus Station, Clarence Road, Mumby Road Lorry Park and Walpole Park.

Phase two: Pebble Beach Motorhome Bays, Alverbank West, Pebble Beach, Gilkicker, No.2 Battery West, Alver Valley Country Park East and Alver Valley Country Park West.

Phase three: Elmore and Flower Buildings, Beach Road, Marine Parade.