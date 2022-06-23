Industrial action by the National Union of Rail (RMT) is taking place today (Thursday) and on Saturday.

South Western Railway (SWR) report that limited services will run between 7.15am and 6.30pm on those days.

Portsmouth & Southsea railway station. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-16).

Large parts of the network will be closed.

Claire Mann, Managing Director at SWR, said: ‘We’re sorry to have to ask our customers to only travel by rail if absolutely necessary until Sunday as nationwide RMT strikes are causing major disruption on our network every day this week.

‘We know that many people have planned to use our trains for leisure travel this weekend, but Saturday’s strike action means we will be running a very limited service.

‘Customers who do travel on Saturday risk being stranded after the network shuts down at 18:30 and should double check their last trains.

‘We’re sorry to those whose weekend plans will be hit and thank them for their patience and understanding.’

A late-starting Sunday service with fewer trains will run tomorrow, and on Sunday, with nothing scheduled before 7.30am.

the first trains on the network will leave after 7.30am, with many starting trains scheduled for much later at other stations.

SWR said this is due to signal and maintenance workers being unavailable until later in the day.