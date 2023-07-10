Trains are delayed and cancellations expected following the incident, which was reported just before 11.00am this morning. Police were called to the scene to deal with the incident and the track’s electrical power was switched off. Disruption is expected until at least 12.30pm, with travellers warned to allow for at least 30 minutes of extra time in their journeys.

In a statement posted online, a Southern Rail spokesperson said: ‘Trains are being delayed in the Portsmouth & Southsea area due to a report of a person on the track. Unfortunately this is also now causing disruption to trains to and from Southampton Central.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There will likely be some service changes at short notice. Some trains may terminate before they get to the area, for example at Barnham or Chichester, or may divert to other stations such as Bognor Regis.Southern don't yet have an exact estimate for the delay to your journey, but it is recommend you leave at least 30 minutes of extra time.

This incident is affecting Southern, and will also disrupt other train operators. Because they are affected, we don't have another rail route to recommend for your journey in the area.’

You can see if your journey will be affected by using a Southern Rail’s live map here. The service provider added that customers should keep their train tickets and jounrey details handy if they wish to claim compensation for the delays.