The work, which took two years, saw the stretch between junction 4 and junction 11 for Fareham become four lanes, lose its hard shoulder and instead have regular – but spaced-out – ‘refuges’ for any vehicles that run into trouble.

In general, smart motorways have caused concerns with MPs raising fears in Parliament.

Here’s what our readers have made of the first two weeks – and it’s fair to so opinion is divided.

Work on the M27 smart motorway project

A lot of drivers think that smart motorways are a step backwards for safety.

John Allen commented: ‘Sorry, I think they’re dangerous, no shoulder for emergency, break downs and such like. You have to rely on people looking where they’re going and, people watching cameras. You’ve also got to make sure you break down at the yellow emergency areas. Russian roulette.’

Tracy Howett wrote: ‘Death trap. The lanes are barely wide enough for a motorbike. There has been and will continue to be serious accidents there cause as you say no hard shoulder. How are emergency vehicles going to get through when it’s grid locked? Money making for the government.’

Shane Thomson said: ‘60mph limit after midnight when I was one of only four or five cars on the road was pretty frustrating.’

Tom Cripps said: ‘No need for it, and now more dangerous if you break down with no hard shoulder.’

And David De Ste Croix agreed, posting: ‘After being in a near accident with a car that had stopped on the inside lane I actually don’t blame people for not using it any more.’

Dean Oakey joined this school of thought, writing: ‘Put the hard shoulder back……it saves lives!’

Lindsey Ratcliffe spoke for many, writing: ‘Hate smart motorways! So very dangerous with no hard shoulder! They say to get to the next refuge, but what if you cannot limp that far!! Scary stuff on motorways now.’

But several people pointed out that if the motorways feel dangerous then drivers are often to blame.

Chris Dodd said: ‘Lanes 1 and 2 are non-existent. Nobody seems to want to use them.’

And Steve Upward agreed, posting: ‘The middle-lane hoggers are confused now there's no middle lane to hog so are hogging 2 and 3 and ignoring the new inside lane.’

Brian Hindle was another frustrated motorist, saying: ‘I've been on twice now and agree with other comments that the centre lane club can’t decide where they need to be so hog both middle lanes.

‘I have avoided busy times and will no longer drive at night on there. This, as I see it, has forced traffic back into the side A & B roads and I for one will be one of those many that will find alternative routes to avoid the death trap. Progress?’

Matthew Tate said: ‘The only dangerous thing about it the idiots who join and go straight to lane 2 or 3 .. leaving lane 1 empty .. people need to learn how to use it before calling it dangerous .. it’s the uneducated user who’s dangerous.’

Naomi Charlton added: ‘Too many people are using it like a dual carriageway that has two lots of lanes. It's the worst thing ever invented.’

But the smart motorway has its defenders.

Bogdan Dolanescu posted: ‘It’s better. Stops people from speeding. There are cameras now that can catch you speeding. Road surface is much more improved, including the painted lines which look better now.’

Marcus Ward said: ‘I’ve never had traffic congestion on it and I’m up and down it four times a day, from 6am to 9pm. Can get to Winchester about 10 minutes quicker than I could last month.’