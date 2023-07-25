Customers are being urged to only travel if it’s “absolutely necessary” as the ASELF and RMT unions are continuing to take industrial action in a row over pay, working conditions, staff shortages, and the planned ticket office closures. South Western Railway (SWR) have confirmed that more services will be cut as of Saturday (July 29) – with only a limited number of lines operating on that day.

NOW READ: Murder investigation launched after death of woman in cemetery

Large parts of the railway, including several routes from Portsmouth, will only operate between 7am and 7pm. The last trains of run from 5pm. A reduced timetable will be followed from next Monday (July 31) until next Saturday (August 5). The ASLEF union members have placed a ban on overtime work to put pressure on the companies to get a better deal.

Strikes are continuing on the railways in Portsmouth and Hampshire. Picture; Stuart Bailey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trains will only run every hour while this is in effect. Journey planners will be updated from July 28. The ASELF union is also planning further strike action between August 7 and 12.

Stuart Meek, South Western Railway’s Chief Operating Officer, said: "I am sorry to say that strike action by the RMT union and industrial action by the ASLEF union will affect our services in the coming weeks.

"Customers should only travel if their journeys are absolutely necessary. Customers should also note the times of the last trains of the day, which will be much earlier than usual.