Reduced number of trains on Portsmouth to London Waterloo line on ASELF and RMT strikes days - when, where

Railway passengers in Portsmouth will face yet more misery as services will be cut due to strike action.
By Freddie Webb
Published 25th Jul 2023, 13:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST

Customers are being urged to only travel if it’s “absolutely necessary” as the ASELF and RMT unions are continuing to take industrial action in a row over pay, working conditions, staff shortages, and the planned ticket office closures. South Western Railway (SWR) have confirmed that more services will be cut as of Saturday (July 29) – with only a limited number of lines operating on that day.

Large parts of the railway, including several routes from Portsmouth, will only operate between 7am and 7pm. The last trains of run from 5pm. A reduced timetable will be followed from next Monday (July 31) until next Saturday (August 5). The ASLEF union members have placed a ban on overtime work to put pressure on the companies to get a better deal.

Strikes are continuing on the railways in Portsmouth and Hampshire. Picture; Stuart BaileyStrikes are continuing on the railways in Portsmouth and Hampshire. Picture; Stuart Bailey
Trains will only run every hour while this is in effect. Journey planners will be updated from July 28. The ASELF union is also planning further strike action between August 7 and 12.

Stuart Meek, South Western Railway’s Chief Operating Officer, said: "I am sorry to say that strike action by the RMT union and industrial action by the ASLEF union will affect our services in the coming weeks.

"Customers should only travel if their journeys are absolutely necessary. Customers should also note the times of the last trains of the day, which will be much earlier than usual.

“We are very sorry for the large amount of disruption our customers will experience as a result of this damaging action by the RMT and ASLEF unions.”

