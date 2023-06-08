Campaigners have urged Hampshire County Council to introduce a filter traffic light where Emsworth Road meets Pook Lane in Warblington so traffic flows simultaneously and visibility is not compromised.

Neighbours have been complaining to East Hampshire and Havant council for months about the junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On March 12 Lorena Whiting was driving back to her house in her friend’s car when a car crashed into them while making a right turn.

Julian and Lorena Whiting

There was no physical damage, but there were psychological consequences since Mrs Whiting can no longer approach the intersection out of fear.

NOW READ: X Factor winner to appear at Hampshire school festival

Mrs Whiting, who lives in Pook Lane, said: ‘I have lived here since 1997. It used to be an easy junction before all the houses, cars and impatient drivers

That Sunday, the 80-year-old was returning from Havant with her friend via Emsworth Road. As they reached the junction with Pook Lane and waited to turn right, another vehicle collided with them.

The junction of Emsworth Road and Pook Lane in Warblington Picture: Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I nearly lost my life in this accident. There were several cars, and I could see another car joining in. That car meant to join the queue. They certainly must have been travelling at high speed and not caring about anybody who might be turning into Pook Lane. And that’s when I heard this huge crash, and it hit the passenger side and smashed it.’

‘I was shaking with chest pain, but that must be because of the airbag. I was taken to the hospital to have a check-up. My blood pressure was over 200; it took a long time for that blood pressure to come down. I am already under medication, and it is not good for me to have this situation.

‘Since the accident, I cannot turn right any more into my own road coming from Havant. Every time I see someone waiting to turn right, I hope they’re safe.’

Neighbours claim the intersection of Emsworth Road with Pook Lane is a danger point for users and that the only solution is to introduce a traffic filter light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘All it needs is a filter light for traffic approaching Pook Lane from Havant; there’s no other way.

‘I’m shocked about who’s responsible for this. Everybody seems to pass the responsibility to somebody else; it’s so annoying and frustrating.

‘I can guarantee that somebody will have an accident there. It’s a terrible spot.

It is not the first time an accident here. The CrashMap website indicates that there have been six accidents in the last five years, including the last one in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorena’s son, Julian Whiting, a former Met Police officer, says, ‘It is a problematic junction because when vehicles on both sides come up and down, they can’t see each other. It’s a risk you have to take. You can’t see the oncoming vehicle because of the oncoming traffic turning right.

‘The council and other authorities keep kicking the can down the road. I have warned the authorities and people around here.

Mr Whiting has contacted Hampshire County Council, East Hampshire and Havant councils, and the Havant MP, Alan Mak, however ‘no one gives a monkey’s about anything here’, Julian said.