But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

These are the roadworks taking place on major arounds in our area

• M27, from 8pm June 13 to 5am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M275 northbound, Tipner to M27, carriageway closure for Portsmouth City Council, diversion route via local authority network.

• M27, from 8pm June 13 to 5am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M275 southbound, M27 to Tipner, Lane closure for Portsmouth City Council.

• M27, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M27 westbound, junction 10 to junction 9, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm June 12 to 5am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Eastern road, Lane closure on exit slip road for Portsmouth City Council works.

• A27, from 8pm June 12 2023 to 6am March 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Portsbridge, Lane closure on exit slip road for Portsmouth City Council works.

• A27, from 8pm June 19 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fishbourne to Emsworth, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A3(M), from 9pm June 8 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3M southbound, junction 3, entry slip road closure for barrier repairs, diversion via national highways network.

• A3(M), from 8pm June 19 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3M northbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A3, from 9pm June 16 to 6am June 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Queen Elizabeth Park to Horndean, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversions via National Highways network.

• A3, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound and southbound, Portsmouth Road Hazel Grove, slip road closures for Surrey County Council works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A3, from 9pm June 7 to 6am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Flexcombe to Ham Barn, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via National Highways network.

• A3, from 9pm June 9 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Hambarn to Liss, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via National Highways network.

• A3, from 9pm June 12 to 6am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 southbound, Sheet link to Weston, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via National Highways network.

• A3, from 9pm June 13 to 6am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Weston to Sheet link, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via National Highways network.

• A3, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 southbound, QE Park to Berelands, slip road and lane closures for drainage works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A3, from 9pm June 15 to 6am June 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Horndean to Weston, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversions via National Highways network.

• M3, from 9pm November 12 2020 to 6am June 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 southbound, junction 12, slip road closures for M3 concrete barrier scheme, diversion via National Highways network.

• M3, from 6am November 8 2021 to 6am August 31 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M3 northbound and southbound, junction 9 to 14, Narrow lanes and 50mph for Concrete barrier scheme.

• M3, from 9pm December 11 2020 to 6am September 9 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 southbound, junction 9, slip road closures for M3 Concrete barrier Scheme.

• M3, from 8pm November 7 2021 to 6am October 12 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M3 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14, Lane closures for M3 Concrete barrier Scheme.

Further closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M3, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M3 southbound, junction 11 to 12, carriageway closure for M3 concrete barrier scheme, diversion via local authority network.

• M3, from 9pm June 14 to 5am June 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M3 northbound, Winchester Services, Services and lane closures for barrier repairs.