The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm June 12 to 5am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Eastern road, Lane closure on exit slip road for Portsmouth City Council works.

• A27, from 8pm June 12 2023 to 6am March 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Portsbridge, Lane closure on exit slip road for Portsmouth City Council works.

• A3(M), from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3M southbound, junction 3, exit slip road closure for City Fibre works.

• A3(M), from 9pm June 8 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3M southbound, junction 3, entry slip road closure for barrier repairs, diversion via national highways network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

