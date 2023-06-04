News you can trust since 1877
Road closures near Portsmouth: Work planned on A27 and A3(M)

Here are where roads will be closed over the coming days in and around Portsmouth.
By Tom Morton
Published 4th Jun 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

A27, from 8pm June 12 to 5am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Eastern road, Lane closure on exit slip road for Portsmouth City Council works.

These are the major roads which will be closed over the coming daysThese are the major roads which will be closed over the coming days
• A27, from 8pm June 12 2023 to 6am March 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Portsbridge, Lane closure on exit slip road for Portsmouth City Council works.

• A3(M), from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3M southbound, junction 3, exit slip road closure for City Fibre works.

• A3(M), from 9pm June 8 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3M southbound, junction 3, entry slip road closure for barrier repairs, diversion via national highways network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

As well as this, Hampshire County Council has revealed that the A3023 Havant Road on Hayling Island will be closed overnight on Friday.

