Roadworks have been ongoing at the Castle Roundabout of the A27 in Portchester, implementing traffic lights to ensure buses can get in and out more easily. The county council says it is the first scheme to be delivered as part of the south-east Hampshire Transforming Cities Fund programme.

Councillor Nick Adams-King, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for highways operations, said: ‘This change of road use should ensure that bus services can run smoothly without being held up in traffic thereby giving those travelling by bus, assurance that they can rely on buses to be on time.

‘The improvements mean that residents can have more confidence in the bus timetables for those services that run between Fareham and Portsmouth, via Portchester. This scheme is also the first step in supporting a strategy for improving bus journey times along this corridor, linking into bus journey time improvements being implemented by Portsmouth City Council as part of their South East Hampshire Rapid Transit programme.

‘It also accommodates buses which run on the Eclipse bus route, which we successfully completed the extension for in December 2021.’