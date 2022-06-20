As part of a new housing estate in Horndean, housebuilding company Vistry has scheduled roadworks along the A3 London Road, Havant Road and Portsmouth Road.

These roadworks, plus roadworks to the roundabout at the end of Portsmouth Road, will begin on Monday, June 27.

Roadworks will start on Monday

Vistry will be resurfacing the carriageway, installing a pedestrian crossing on London Road, resurfacing the footpath and altering kerbing and drainage nearby.

It is hoped that in the long-term, these roadworks will benefit pedestrians, cyclists and motorists alike.

Technical director Richard Drury said: ‘We agreed to carry out these vital road improvements as part of the process to secure planning approval for our development at Horndean. The exact detail of the works has been set out after close liaison with the highways department and East Hampshire District Council.

‘As part of the works, we will be installing a pedestrian crossing on London Road near the turning for Old Brewery Way which will allow pedestrians to cross the road more safety. To enable blind or partially sighted people to make use of the crossing, tactile paving will be laid.

‘The damaged carriageway surfacing will be replaced on London Road and the approaches to the roundabout and areas of footway on London Road will be resurfaced with tegular block paving in keeping with the conservation area.’