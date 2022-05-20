As part of a new housing development in Horndean, Vistry Group will be taking up sections along London Road, Portsmouth Road and Havant Road in the village.

Workers will be resurfacing the carriageway, installing a pedestrian crossing on London Road, resurfacing the footpath and altering some kerbing and drainage.

Roadworks will begin in the near future

Richard Drury, technical director for Vistry Southern, said: ‘We are carrying out these road improvements in line with planning consent granted for our development in Horndean.

‘These improvements were agreed with East Hampshire District Council and will make the roads in and around our development much safer for everyone in the village.

‘The improvements we are undertaking also include resurfacing the carriageway and making sure that manhole covers are replaced or made level with the road surface.

‘We will also be installing a pedestrian crossing on London Road and altering kerbing arrangements to improve drainage and highway safety.’

Vistry Group has also vowed to refurbish the grass verges in Portsmouth Road, and replace some of the existing tarmac with block paving.

An exact date for when this work will begin has not yet been announced by the company.

Mr Drury added: ‘It is unfortunate but unavoidable that these improvement works will cause a certain amount of disruption to local traffic and we apologise for this.