Rush hour crash on A3 at Clanfield causes lane block

The incident happened southbound and led to one lane being blocked.
Read More
Read MorePortsmouth motorists could face delays on M27 and A27 this week due to road clos...
Live travel service Romanse has now reported it has been cleared and traffic is easing.
Delays were up to 25 minutes back to Petersfield.
The collision happened around 5pm.
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website where we will be bringing you all of the latest stories.