Rush hour crash on A3 at Clanfield causes lane block

The incident happened southbound and led to one lane being blocked.

Live travel service Romanse has now reported it has been cleared and traffic is easing.

Delays were up to 25 minutes back to Petersfield.

The collision happened around 5pm.

