Eight closures have been scheduled this week on the National Highways network.

Most are due to roadworks on the M27 and the A27.

M27 near Portchester. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-24).

One closure, on the M27 westbound at junctions 12 to 11, is already in place.

The carriageway will be shut until 6am on August 13 due to work being carried out on the structures.

National Highways expected delays of between 10 to 30 minutes.

A diversion route will be in place on the A27 eastbound and westbound, between Hilsea and Eastern Road, from 8pm tonight to 10.16am on August 19.

One lane on the exit slip road at junction 12 on the M27 eastbound will be shut, between Portsbridge and Paulsgrove, from 5am to 9am on August 14.

Portsmouth City Council roadworks are taking place at both locations, with delays of under 10 minutes expected.

Structure works are taking place on the M27 eastbound from junctions 11 to 12, with the carriageway closed.

The closure is from 8pm, on August 15, to 6am on September 3. and delays are predicted to range from 10 to 30 minutes.

A lane will also be closed on the A27 westbound, in Hilsea, due to maintenance from 8pm on August 15 to 6am on November 19,

There will also be a lane closed on the exit slip road on the A27 westbound at Eastern Road, from 8pm on August 15 to 5am on August 16, for Portsmouth City Council roadworks.