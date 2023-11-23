“Severe delays” have been reported in Gosport and on M27 this morning for rush hour drivers
AA Traffic News reported: “Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on A32 Gosport Road Northbound between Forest Way and A27 Eastern Way. Average speed ten mph.
"Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on Peel Common Roundabout Northbound between B3385 Broom Way and A32 Gosport Road. Average speed 15 mph.”
Delays have also been reported on the M27. “Delays of four minutes on M27 Eastbound between J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) and J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Average speed 20 mph,” the AA added.
Traffic is also slow on the Eastern Road.
One lane closed due to gas main work on A2047 London Road near Northwood Road due to gas works, the AA added.