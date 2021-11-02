South Western Railway pays tribute to 'deeply respected' driver involved in Salisbury collision

South Western Railway said their driver acted in an ‘impeccable way’ to keep passengers safe during the incident which happened on Sunday evening (October 31)

As reported two trains, including one that had left from Portsmouth Harbour, crashed when one carriage derailed. A total of 13 people were taken to hospital, with one train driver remaining there currently with ‘life-changing injuries.’

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

An investigation using the trains’ data recorders, data from the track signals and CCTV footage has so far found that ‘wheel slide’ caused by ‘low adhesion between the train wheels and the track’ was the most likely reason for the crash.

Responding to the Rail Accident Investigation Branch's (RAIB) statement on the Salisbury rail incident, a South Western Railway spokesman said: ‘RAIB’s statement on their initial investigation into the train collision near Salisbury on Sunday points to low adhesion between the wheels and the track as the most likely cause. Their early assessment shows the South Western Railway driver reacted correctly to the signals by braking to slow the train down.

‘While the investigation has a long way to run, these initial findings are helpful to stop speculation and focus attention on the evidence about the likely cause of the collision.

‘Our thoughts are with all those caught up in this serious accident and we will continue to cooperate fully with the relevant authorities as they continue their investigations.

‘We want to pay tribute to our driver who was injured on Sunday night. He is a deeply respected colleague, who has over 50 years’ experience of driving on this route and an excellent professional track record. All our drivers are regularly assessed to the highest standards and he has fully satisfied all requirements.

‘Initial findings indicate that the driver acted in an impeccable way in a valiant attempt to keep his passengers safe, staying at the controls throughout. We thank him for his actions and we wish him a speedy recovery as he continues to be treated in hospital.’

The other train involved was a Great Western Railway service.

Only one passenger remains in hospital.

